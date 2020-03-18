WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Lowered to C$14.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$8.60 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$8.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of $553.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

