WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Lowered to C$14.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$8.60 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$8.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of $553.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
