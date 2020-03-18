Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$15.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$19.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$8.20 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,625,237 shares in the company, valued at C$153,827,931.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $285,866.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.