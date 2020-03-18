Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.18% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.
Shares of SU opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.37 and a 1-year high of C$46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
