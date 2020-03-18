Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.18% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.

Shares of SU opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.37 and a 1-year high of C$46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

