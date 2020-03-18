Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.59.

VET opened at C$3.28 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

