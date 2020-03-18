CIBC Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$19.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.95% from the company’s previous close.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.56.

TOY stock opened at C$11.18 on Monday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $415.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

