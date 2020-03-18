National Bank Financial Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$8.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

STLC stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.07. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$3.47 and a 12-month high of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56. The company has a market cap of $359.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

