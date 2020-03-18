National Bank Financial Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$8.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
STLC stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.07. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$3.47 and a 12-month high of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56. The company has a market cap of $359.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.
Stelco Company Profile
Further Reading: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.