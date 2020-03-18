Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$6.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.07. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$6.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.69 million and a PE ratio of -14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

