Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.

SU opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.37 and a 52 week high of C$46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

