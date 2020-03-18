Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.
SU opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.37 and a 52 week high of C$46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
