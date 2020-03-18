Evercore Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. GMP Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.21. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.37 and a twelve month high of C$46.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.