National Bank Financial Trims WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Target Price to C$14.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:WIR.U opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$8.03 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

