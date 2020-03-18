National Bank Financial Trims WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Target Price to C$14.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE:WIR.U opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$8.03 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.