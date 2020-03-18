Tudor Pickering & Holt Upgrades Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) to Buy

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.13.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$53.45 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$48.71 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$71.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

