Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.13.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$53.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.87.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.