Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Masco traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 22859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

