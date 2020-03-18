Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $247.00 to $166.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as low as $125.82 and last traded at $126.27, with a volume of 14081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

