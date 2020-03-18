FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $89.19 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 63796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.32.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 452.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.