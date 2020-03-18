Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $82.79 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 26140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Specifically, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

