PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Down 12.1% After Analyst Downgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00. The company traded as low as C$6.98 and last traded at C$7.04, approximately 291,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 892,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.52%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

