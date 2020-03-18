Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Trading Down 16.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) traded down 16.5% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as low as C$11.88 and last traded at C$12.67, 872,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,442,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

