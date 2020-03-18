Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Trading Down 16.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) traded down 16.5% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as low as C$11.88 and last traded at C$12.67, 872,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,442,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Birchcliff Energy to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Birchcliff Energy to Sector Perform
CES Energy Solutions PT Lowered to C$2.00
CES Energy Solutions PT Lowered to C$2.00
CES Energy Solutions Price Target Cut to C$2.00
CES Energy Solutions Price Target Cut to C$2.00
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33
BIOLASE Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BIOLASE Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Analysis: HSBC & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Critical Analysis: HSBC & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report