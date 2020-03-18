Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 30.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) shares fell 30.6% on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00. The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, 2,318,803 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,338,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

About Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

