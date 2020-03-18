Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Expands By 5.9%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SAEX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.34. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SAExploration by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SAExploration by 6,328.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAExploration by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

