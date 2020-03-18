Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $27,847,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

