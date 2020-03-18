Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – BNP PARIBAS/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – BNP PARIBAS/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – BNP PARIBAS/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – BNP PARIBAS/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

2/4/2020 – BNP PARIBAS/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – BNP PARIBAS/S was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

