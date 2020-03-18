Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

