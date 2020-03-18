Peloton Interactive (CSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSPR opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Peloton Interactive

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

