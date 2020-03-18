Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

