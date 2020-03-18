Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ELP opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

