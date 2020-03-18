Brokers Set Expectations for Terex Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE TEX opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,462,571.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $951,605 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

