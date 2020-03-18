Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $325.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

