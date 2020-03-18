Enservco (ENSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 20th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

