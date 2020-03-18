HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on HYRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Earnings History for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

