BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. BRP has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

