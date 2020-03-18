BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. BRP has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

