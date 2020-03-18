Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.