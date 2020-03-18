$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will post $77.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.77 million and the lowest is $77.65 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $64.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $312.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.82 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $311.02 million to $321.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 616,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 959.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMFC opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $994.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.55%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

