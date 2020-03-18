Vinci (EPA:DG) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Vinci (EPA:DG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.00 ($119.77).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.10. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

