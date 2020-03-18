$338.11 Million in Sales Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $338.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. US Concrete posted sales of $333.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCR. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of USCR opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook purchased 15,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,539 and have sold 750 shares valued at $29,860. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Concrete by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $7,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in US Concrete by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

