Analyzing Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and American Assets Trust (OTCMKTS:AAT)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust 12.47% 3.90% 1.74%

Safestore has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safestore and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust $366.74 million 3.99 $60.19 million $2.20 11.08

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safestore and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A American Assets Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.27%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Safestore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

