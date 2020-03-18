Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will post $410.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.33 million. Realty Income posted sales of $354.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

