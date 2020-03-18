Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.42 billion. Nucor posted sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $22.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NUE opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 130,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $163,844,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,031.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

