Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) versus Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Critical Survey

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Lianluo Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 0.51 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -0.78 Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 12.31 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 0 0 N/A Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -71.59% -176.86% -46.15% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Apollo Endosurgery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

