$812.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $812.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $837.27 million. Cabot posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Cabot has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$338.11 Million in Sales Expected for US Concrete Inc This Quarter
$338.11 Million in Sales Expected for US Concrete Inc This Quarter
Analyzing Safestore and American Assets Trust
Analyzing Safestore and American Assets Trust
Realty Income Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million
Realty Income Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million
Textron Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion
Textron Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion
Nucor Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion
Nucor Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report