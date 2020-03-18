$812.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $812.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $837.27 million. Cabot posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Cabot has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

