$542.37 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to report sales of $542.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $560.20 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $493.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In related news, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Lawrence bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 468,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

