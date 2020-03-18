Oportun Financial (OPRT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oportun Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

This table compares Oportun Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 11.97 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.00 billion $788.68 million 8.15

Oportun Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors -0.05% -2,238.71% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 355 1095 1129 68 2.34

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 63.44%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 99.45%. Given Oportun Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oportun Financial rivals beat Oportun Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.