Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.52% -47.91%

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -21.13 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 33.70 -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.58

Proteon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proteon Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 89.71%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 202.91%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Proteon Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.