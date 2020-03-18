Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.12.

CVE opened at C$2.76 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

