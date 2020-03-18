Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $511.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

