Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.63.

Cargojet stock opened at C$86.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$123.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.26.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

