Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 260.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.50 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $672.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.61.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

