Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$322.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$345.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$375.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$338.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$280.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$339.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$254.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
