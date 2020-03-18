Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$322.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$345.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$375.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$338.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$280.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$339.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$254.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

