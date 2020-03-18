Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.92.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

