ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.36.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.58. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$9.82.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

